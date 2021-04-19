HARRISBURG — State data released Monday showed local confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 124 over the last two days.
Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 42 in Lycoming County, 30 in Union County, 25 in Columbia County, 17 in Northumberland County and five each in Snyder and Montour counties. Again, those numbers represented the last two days of reported data.
No new deaths were reported over the last two days in any of the local counties.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 5,675 new cases. Since March 2020, the state has logged 1,109,291 cases of COVID-19
