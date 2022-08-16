WATSONTOWN — As he was sitting at a baseball game in Allentown, Watsontown’s borough manager became filled with what he describes as “a helpless feeling” as he learned of a tragedy unfolding in the community where he lives.
In addition to his career responsibilities in Watsontown, Jay Jarrett serves on Berwick Borough Council as he resides in that Columbia County community.
At around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers said Adrain Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, crashed a car he was driving into a fundraiser being held at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick. One person was killed and 17 injured.
The fundraiser was being held for the victims of a recent Nescopeck house fire, in which 10 people died.
Sura Reyes was apprehended a short time later in Nescopeck, where troopers allege he murdered his mother, Rosa D. Reyes, with a hammer. He has been charged with two counts of homicide.
“I was out of town this past weekend,” Jarrett said. “We were at a baseball game Saturday night, in Allentown. I got a phone call from one of my fellow council members saying there was a mass casualty incident.”
From that point forward, Jarrett said he was inundated with phone calls and text messages.
“People were making sure I wasn’t at the event (in Berwick),” he said. “At one point, I got a text that there was an active shooter. That was a rumor.”
Jarrett was overwhelmed when he learned what was taking place in his hometown.
“The first thing was, I felt totally helpless not being in town,” he said. “Not that I could’ve done anything, other than support the first responders. Not being there was a helpless feeling.”
Jarrett noted that Berwick firefighters who responded to the Saturday night tragedy were also called to the Nescopeck house fire, where the multiple fatalities occurred.
“That was a horrible experience for all of them,” he said, of those on scene of the fatal fire. “To have an incident like this right on top of it... it’s gotta be... difficult.”
While the firefighters are volunteers, Jarrett said he also feels for the community’s paid police officers.
“They are people, they are human beings,” he said. “To see that kind of tragedy, back to back... it’s difficult.”
Jarrett said the entire Berwick community has been impacted by the tragedy.
“Things like that can happen anywhere, a random act of violence,” he said. “It can happen in any small town.
“Berwick people have a way of rallying around each other and regrouping when things happen,” Jarrett added. “We will rebound. We always do.”
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
