BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum recently held tits annual Gingerbread Competition. There were 52 entries in various categories.
The sponsors for the competition were: Bloomsburg American Legion, The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Fort Ricketts VFW Post 8317, Bear Fuel Service Inc, and VFW Post 821 Berwick.
The winning gingerbread pieces will be on display at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum until Dec. 23. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturdays 10.
The winners in various categories were:
• Kids: 1. Sullivan Harte; 2. Nora Harte; 3. Evelyn Gatski and Oliver Carney.
• Family/Adult: 1. Nicole Albeck; 2. Karen Rauch and Megan Allen; 3. Weibel Family.
• Student: 1. Ellen Mika; 2. Hazel Gatski and Charlie Olsen; 3. Raleigh Olsen.
• Kits: 1. Estelle Shingler; 2. Lydia Shingler and Etta Leighton; 3. Josie Weibel and Aiden German.
• Elementary School: 1. Sophie Kessler; 2. Sutton Sponenberg; 3. Victoria Geissler.
• Staff Pick: Malakai Shingler.
