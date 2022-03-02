Lycoming opens juried art exhibition

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Art Gallery is presenting 13 finalists as part of its 2022 International Juried Exhibition.
With a focus on addressing contemporary issues and concerns, the call for entries invited works that used traditional materials in unusual ways, explored non-traditional processes, or challenged the community’s point of view. The show opens Friday, March 4, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m., and will run until April 2. This event is free and open to the public.
The exhibition is curated by students as part of a project in the course, “Museum Studies: Histories and Practices,” taught by Erin L. McCutcheon, Ph.D., assistant professor of art history at Lycoming College. This new course is designed to investigate the place of museums in society from a variety of historical and contemporary perspectives. It also allows students to explore the many career opportunities available within the field and encourages practical experiences in curating exhibitions, such as the International Juried Exhibition.
The open call for entries received more than 150 submissions from around the world. The students and McCutcheon, acting as jurors, narrowed these submissions down to a list of finalists hailing from Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and across the United States. From these finalists, the students, now acting as curators, have located a connective thread between the chosen works as engaging with issues of adaptation, resistance, and tradition in various ways.
The Lycoming College Art Gallery is located at 25 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit the gallery online at www.lycoming.edu/art/gallery/20-21.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.