SUNBURY — Mars Hammond describes himself as someone who was once “running around, being a knucklehead,” with no real purpose in life.
“Everybody has ups and downs,” Hammond said. “To anyone who will listen, I will tell them, there is a different way to live. You don’t have to get caught up in the craziness.”
On Tuesday, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way unveiled a mural created by Mars across the back entrance of the organization’s office building on Arch Street in Sunbury.
GSV United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman pointed to Hammond as someone who found his purpose, and exemplifies what the United Way is all about.
“We offer people opportunity,” Troutman said. “Sometimes they’re people who otherwise wouldn’t have opportunity. That’s why what Mars is doing resonates with me.
“Kids, even adults get stuck in hopelessness,” she continued. “We want to free people from that. There are lots of ways to live, be happy and be joyful.”
When the Degenstein Foundation donated the Arch Street property to the United Way three years ago, Troutman said the rear of the building was in need of some “sprucing up.”
The back side of the building once served as entrance to a library, which was located there at one time.
Troutman was connected with Hammond and soon recognized his artistic talent, and his passion for inspiring others in the community. Through that connection, he was contracted to create a mural for the rear of the building.
“When I was young, I drew a little,” Hammond said.
However, as he went through high school and beyond he did little with art.
“I picked up art six, seven years ago,” he said. “I was in a situation where I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life.”
While living in New York City, Hammond was exposed to art. Upon returning to the Sunbury area, where he previously lived, he continued to explore art.
He noted that one conversation he had with another artist was life changing.
“He said, ‘do you have any work?’” Hammond said, while recounting the conversation. “I said ‘I don’t have work.’ He said ‘are you a wannabe artist or are you an artist?’”
That conversation resonated with Hammond. At that point, he decided he wanted to be an artist, and not a “wannabe.”
To create the United Way’s mural, Hammond worked with his mentor, Will McCullough, of Cleveland, Ohio.
“We put close to 100 man hours into designing it,” Hammond said. “We tossed ideas back and forth... We went through all these different versions.”
Once the design was completed via computer, it was placed on a vinyl adhesive by Stop and Go Signs of Selinsgrove. The adhesives were then attached to the United Way building, creating a colorful mural which incorporates the organization’s logo.
“I’m so blown away by the format that they incorporated, so many colors,” Troutman said.
Hammond was excited to see the finished product on the building.
As he was “running around with the wrong crowd,” Hammond never imagined he would one day be a professional artist.
“I didn’t have a dream for a long time,” he said. “There’s hope. There’s hope.
“We all have a purpose,” Hammond continued. “I’m grateful God met me where I was.”
Hammond has a studio in Sunbury, and will soon be leading some art classes in the community.
He is also planning two other mural projects, including one at Higher Hope church, located in Sunbury.
