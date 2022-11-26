I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. For me, every day is Thanksgiving. There are many Bible verses about giving thanks, On the day I am doing this writing, our pastor, Corey Mitchell preached from the book of Colossians with emphasis on the verses 15-17. He wasn’t really specifying it as Thanksgiving verses; he has been preaching in Colossian verses regularly.
Verse 16: Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. I very much like the idea of singing thanksgiving songs to and with others.
Verse 17: And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Jesus.
I love Thanksgiving Day. My other favorite is Resurrection Day, but I’m going to continue with my proposed title, Falling Leaves
Though most of my Maple and Oak leaves have fallen, the heavy snow in New Berlin a week ago caused my large Eastern White Pine trees to lose a number of branches from the weight.
Did you ever ponder the meaning of the popular song Autumn Leaves? It sounds so pretty, but there is so much sadness in this song. It indicates the person to whom the singer speaks has either passed away or is no longer in the picture. It is a little hard to put the beauty and the sadness together in this song.
The falling leaves drift by my window.
The autumn leaves of red and gold
I see your lips, the summer kisses
The sunburned hands, I used to hold
Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I’ll hear ol winter’s song.
But I miss you most of all my darling,
When autumn leaves start to fall.
September Song by composers Maxwell Anderson and Kurt Weill is almost depressing. It is not complimentary to women, and how the man voicing the words feels about the recipient of the thoughts. I only heard the chorus before, not the verses. How about you?
When I was a young man courting the girls
I played me a waiting game
If a maid refused me with tossing curls
I’d let the old Earth make a couple of whirls.
While I plied her with tears in lieu of pearls
And as time came around she came my way
As time came around, she came.
When you meet with the young girls early in the spring
You court them in song and rhyme
They answer with words and a clover ring
But if you could examine the goods they bring
They have little to offer but the songs they sing
And the plentiful waste of time of day
A plentiful waste of time.
Well, it’s a long, long time
And the days dwindle down
And these few precious days
This sacred number is about a tree. The Old Rugged Cross. In case you feel that is an Easter song. I want to give you my quick perspective. The words are so wonderful and meaningful to me that I think of and give thanks for these truths throughout the year. I’ll close today with the words to the song. Composer is George Bennard.
On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross,
The emblem of suffering and shame;
And I love that old cross where the dearest and best
For a world of lost sinners was slain.
So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross,
Till my trophies at last I lay down;
I will cling to the old rugged cross,
And exchange it some day for a crown.
O that old rugged cross, so despised by the world,
Has a wondrous attraction for me;
For the dear Lamb of God left his glory above
To bear it to dark Calvary.
In that old rugged cross, stained with blood so divine,
For twas on that old cross Jesus suffered and died,
To pardon and sanctify me.
To that old rugged cross I will ever be true,
Its shame and reproach gladly bear;
Then he’ll call me some day to my home far away,
Were his glory forever I’ll share.
Praising our wonderful Savior for loving us on that cross!
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
