I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. For me, every day is Thanksgiving. There are many Bible verses about giving thanks, On the day I am doing this writing, our pastor, Corey Mitchell preached from the book of Colossians with emphasis on the verses 15-17. He wasn’t really specifying it as Thanksgiving verses; he has been preaching in Colossian verses regularly.

Verse 16: Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. I very much like the idea of singing thanksgiving songs to and with others.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

