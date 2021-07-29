LONG POND — The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will make a first-time appearance during the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show on Aug. 21-22 at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.
The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform an aerobatic precision flying demonstration twice during the weekend.
The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team’s low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team performs more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.
The team also creates skytyped messages utilizing a technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke.
A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a tablet with patented software to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. Messages can be seen from 15 miles in any direction, with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cap off each air show day with a performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters.
For more information on the air show and tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com/airshow-main-page.html.
