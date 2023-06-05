WATSONTOWN — Community members are hard at work creating a museum that will showcase Watsontown’s history.
“The outside was painted by J.S. Williams and the paint was covered through grant money,” said Watsontown Historical Association Vice President Erica Frey. “Everything that has been done inside has been done through the blood, sweat, and tears of members.”
Originally located in Buck’s Plumbing and Heating at the corner of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue, the Watsontown Historical Association recently purchased to the old Santander Bank building.
On the strength of a $150,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and community contributions, the association has been working to renovate the interior while acquiring and curating contents for the new museum.
“We have different committees, which is nice,” said Frey. “There is a military committee. We have a fundraising committee. We have a gala committee. We have Christmas. Obviously, Kathi is acquisitions, so she is busy all the time with everything that comes in and sorting it out and figuring out what goes where.”
Kathi Wertman, the association’s acquisitions manager, has been tasked with cataloging donated items and determining where, in the vast expanse of the old bank, they should be exhibited.
“This main lobby is going to be old Watsontown and, as you go around, you’ll see it through the years,” said Wertman.
So far, donations of all types have poured into the museum from a variety of individual donors and community members. A large collection of Wilson Walkies, which were toys that were made and manufactured in Watsontown, were donated by Tim Gage. The Country Cupboard offered up a room-length display case that is being used to exhibit local military memorabilia. There’s also a music room dedicated to sharing the history of area musicians like Dean McNett.
“Dean McNett lived in Montgomery but he belonged to the church here in town. He would play at carnivals everywhere. His brother was an original Hank Williams band member. They both played, I think, for the Sons of the Pioneers,” said Wertman.
The museum also includes an area for honoring first responders and a religion room, which contains an especially unique artifact.
“The cool thing is we have the oldest book in Pennsylvania,” said Wertman, speaking of the Fulmer family bible, which dates back to 1665. “We’re having a special case built for it.”
However, the museum isn’t solely going to be for exhibiting pieces of Watsontown’s history. It will also contain a community room that functions as a meeting place for local nonprofits and civic groups.
“When we got this building one of the big things was, we wanted to be able to give back to the community because the community has given us so much. They have supported us. They helped us buy the building,” said Frey.
Moving forward, the association hopes to acquire the old Eighth Street School bell to display in the museum, and is currently waiting to see if they will receive approval from the Warrior Run school board. The association plans to keep fundraising throughout the summer.
“We are doing raffles at Turbotville and Watsontown carnivals and the Fourth of July celebration here in Watsontown. We have the quilt raffle and the drawing will be done at the grand opening which is in August,” said Frey. “We are going to open, ready or not, here we come.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
