WATSONTOWN — Some residents of the Central Susquehanna Valley may be tired of winter, after receiving two separate snowfalls of more than one foot of snow each between mid December and early February. However, a veteran snowplow operator has seen winters which have been far more harsh.
“We’ve only really plowed twice (this season),” Mike Weaver said. “There were years we got hammered with snow, upon snow, upon snow.”
Weaver has worked for the Watsontown Borough Department of Public Works since 1988. He admits to enjoying the last several winters, when there was little snow to plow.
“The best time to plow snow is when you get called out a little after midnight,” he said. “That’s when everybody is sleeping. There are less people on the road to be worried about.”
Weaver said a plow operator must focus intently on the job at hand.
“There’s enough stuff to be worried about (plowing) alone, with vehicles parked, animals,” he explained. “The more it snows, the more people are out, they’re walking on the roads.”
He said plow truck drivers must be especially careful of those walking along the roads when it snows.
“People will take their children on sleds,” Weaver said, adding that they walk along snow-covered roads.
“Somebody with a plow, they have so much to be looking at,” he said. “You are watching out the front, out the side, at the rear end of your vehicle.”
In addition to fewer people being out, there are also other reasons Weaver prefers to plow snow at night.
“It’s a lot easier to see,” he said. “You don’t have the sun blaring.”
If a storm strikes overnight and is finished by dawn, Weaver said crews can get the roads cleared before people must leave for work.
“If the storm is done by (daybreak), then it’s one and done (with plowing),” he noted.
Weaver credits Watsontown residents with being generally understanding of what it takes to plow snow. He said residents will stop by to thank workers for what they do.
He said the department has six trucks used for plowing snow.
The trucks are equipped with V plows, which Weaver said have many features. Among them, he said plows can be angled to carry the snow load away from driveways the truck approaches.
“We can’t always do that, but we try,” he noted.
Weaver also offered several tips residents should follow to make it a little easier for anyone plowing snow.
“Try to stay away from a snowplow as best you can, giving lots of room,” he said.
In addition, he said snow should never be thrown or blown onto a street after it’s been cleared.
“We have a lot of folks in Watsontown that blow their snow into their yard,” Weaver said. “If they put it in the street, we are going to plow it right back to where they already had it.”
He said it’s important to keep streets as clear of snow as possible, particularly after plow trucks have already cleared the street.
Snow which is blown or thrown back onto a street can re-freeze, and become very difficult to remove after that occurs, Weaver said.
He also asks residents to remove the snow from around any fire hydrant located in the area of their home.
As a member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Weaver said he’s experienced firsthand the difficulty of hooking a fire hose up to a hydrant which is covered in snow.
He said the extra time it takes a fireman to connect a hose to a snow-covered hydrant could make a difference in whether firefighters are able to save a burning home.
While snowplow operators generally don’t have time to stop and shovel around hydrants while making their rounds, Weaver said there are hydrants in Watsontown which he knows residents do not shovel. If he’s able, he’ll stop while plowing to make sure those hydrants are not covered in snow.
“If you have a hydrant close to your house, help the fire department out,” Weaver said. “It just takes a little bit of time (to shovel around a hydrant)... It could save your house. It could save your neighbor’s house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.