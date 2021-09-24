SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway’s historic 75th Anniversary Season will culminate with the track’s crown jewel open wheel race, the Jim Nace Memorial 39th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars presented by River Valley Builders, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Joining the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars will be the Apache Tree Service PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars in the season finale. Advance ticket holder and pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with all general admission gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the race will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
The winner of the 40-lap National Open will earn $20,075, the East’s highest winner’s share for a non-sanctioned sprint car race. Second-place will take home $6,075 with third-place offering $4,075, The 2021 increased purse will pay $675 to start the main event out of the $52,000-plus purse,
For the 12th consecutive year, the National Open will honor the memory of the track’s only five-time sprint car champion Jim Nace of Thompsontown, who died in November 2009 following a seven-year battle with cancer.
Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, is the defending Jim Nace Memorial National Open champion. Fred Rahmer, of Salfordville, is the event’s only five-time winner.
Other past National Open winners include: Don Kreitz of Sinking Spring; Dave Blaney of Cortland, Ohio; Keith Kauffman of Mifflintown; Doug Wolfgang of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Sammy Swindell of Cordova, Tenn.; Johnny Mackison of York; Todd Shaffer of Millerstown; Greg Hodnett of York; Lance Dewease of Fayetteville; Stevie Smith of Broken Arrow, Okla.; Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg; Chad Layton of Harrisburg; Pat Cannon of Etters; Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg; Brian Brown of Grain Valley, Mo.; Ryan Smith of Kunkletown; and Logan Wagner of Harrisonville.
Macri and Dietrich have each won 410 sprint care features at Selinsgrove this year, along with Brent Marks of Myerstown and Chase Dietz of York.
410 sprint car race tonight at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — The World of Outlaws Tune Up race for 410 sprint cars will pay $6,000 to win tonight at Williams Grove Speedway.
An outlaws format will be used to set all qualifying event lineups during the night as well as the 25-lap feature. Time trials will get underway at 7:30.
Having clinched the overall 2021 track title on Sept. 17, Lance Dewease will be aiming to wrap up the 2021 Diamond Series title at Williams Grove as the race concludes the yearly series of big events at the track that carry a separate point payoff.
The Diamond Series title would be the fourth of Dewease’s career while it would give current car owner Don Kreitz Jr. a fourth as well, including two as a driver/owner and two with Dewease at the wheel of his No. 69K.
Of the five Diamond Series events run this season, Dewease has won two, with single wins going to Kyle Larson, Freddie Rahmer and Brent Marks.
Carlisle’s Derek Locke has already wrapped up the 2021 358 sprint track title by claiming all seven events run to date.
He will be trying for the unprecedented clean sweep in tonight’s 538 race at the track.
