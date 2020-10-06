HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently issued a decision upholding an award of a new operating agreement by the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) to Carload Express Inc.
The court determined that the July 2015 vote by the authority was a passing vote, effectively awarding the new operating agreement to the Oakmont-based operator of short-line railroads.
A SEDA-COG news release indicated six board members had abstained from the vote to avoid any appearance of bias in the process but were physically present in the meeting room. The decision clarifies the voting standard required of municipal authorities within the commonwealth under the Municipality Authorities Act.
“In light of this decision, the (JRA) recognizes that the July 8, 2015 vote awarded of the operating agreement to Carload Express,” the release continues. “The (JRA) does, however, also recognize that Phase 2 proposer and current rail operator, Susquehanna Union Railroad Company (SURC), has asserted counterclaims addressed to the alleged conduct of certain former (JRA) board members, and SURC has taken the position that those issues remain pending before the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas despite the Supreme Court’s resolution of the voting standard issue.”
The JRA was hopeful that the counterclaims could be resolved promptly and customers were assured of uninterrupted rail service.
