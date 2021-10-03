HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has announced it is now accepting applications from qualified museums and official county historical societies for nearly $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants.
Applicants must meet organizational eligibility requirements. Awards are based on a calculation that uses the operating budget from the most recently completed fiscal year.
All applications must be completed by Thursday, Nov. 4. Grants are expected to be approved at a Dec. 8 commission meeting.
To confirm eligibility or learn about the application process, contact Rusty Baker, executive director of Pennsylvania Museums, at 717-909-4951 or c-rubaker@pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.