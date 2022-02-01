LEWISBURG — Danielle Rippon recently joined SEDA-COG, as a program analyst in the Housing Rehabilitation Program.
Rippon has more than 15 years of experience providing administrative support, managing client data and supervising accounts payable. She was previously an administrative assistant for Shield HealthCare in Valencia, Calif. She was also the Electronic Data Lead for DiscoverReady.
Rippon is a graduate of the Mifflinburg Area School District.
