MONTOURSVILLE — With snow, freezing rain and extreme cold temperatures forecast for today through Saturday, Dec. 24, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 is advising motorists to be aware of predicted conditions and limit travel, if possible.
The department is prepared and has sufficient amounts of salt and anti-skid on hand. Crews will be treating roads in the region during the storm and until roads are clear.
A rapid change from rain to snow and a significant drop in temperature is anticipated Friday morning. The change in temperature and expected wind gusts will create limited visibility and potential icy conditions. Extreme cold conditions will limit the effectiveness of salt to melt ice and snow. Road surfaces, bridge decks and overpasses can be icy or snow-covered.
Any travel restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps.
