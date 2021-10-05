SUNBURY — A $4.3 million renovation project at the Northumberland County Courthouse is expected to be completed by next summer.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved two change orders related to the project.
One order, for $8,959.65, is to cover the removal and replacement of rubber roofing near the bell tower, as well as two roof drains.
The other order, for $4,263.38, is to upgrade wiring being used as part of the HVAC rehabilitation portion of the project.
Following the meeting, Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the project remains on schedule and should warp in the summer of 2022.
"We're staying on track," Schiccatano said. "There's some extensive work that needs done (in the bell tower)."
The project includes outside facade work, structural improvements and upgrades to the building's HVAC and electrical systems.
The courthouse was built in 1865, with an addition built in 1911.
The work started in May after the commissioners awarded the following bids for the project: TRA Electric, of Watsontown, for electrical work, $358,355; LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, for HVAC work, $1.2 million; and Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, general work, $2.7 million.
The county previously announced it will be receiving $1.6 million in state grants for the project, including $1.5 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RCAP) and $100,000 from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
The county also approved borrowing $4.4 million to cover the costs of the project. At the time of the borrowing, it was announced that $1.5 million of that will be paid back as soon as the county receives the RCAP funding.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved contracting Kevin E. Raker Construction, at a cost of $21,298.54, to make repairs to the Himmel's Church Covered Bridge in Washington Township.
Commissioner Joe Klebon said the bridge was damaged in the spring when a truck got stuck while attempting to cross the bridge.
He said it took this long for the county to authorize the work as it was waiting on an insurance settlement.
"I'm glad we're getting this taken care of," Klebon said.
Schiccatano said the county recently started working on preparing the 2022 budget. Departments are in the process of submitting their information to the commissioners, which will be reviewed throughout November.
The budget is expected to be presented at a meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The commissioners heard from Dimos Panagoulias, who expressed concerns that Sunbury police are not taking the appropriate actions to address vandalism which has occurred at a building he owns in the city.
County Solicitor Frank Garrigan said Northumberland County has no authority over the situation. He suggested Panagoulias contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office if he has concerns about the police department.
Schiccatano told Panagoulias he will contact city officials to inform them of the concerns which were raised during Tuesday's meeting.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• The Watherization Office to lease Copystar office equipment for 60 months, at a cost of $76.09 per month.
• The following Community Development Block Grand (CDBG) budget modifications: Moving $44,588 in 2018 funds from a Recreation and Beautification fund to an Elevator Rehabilitation fund; moving $88,803 in 2019 funds from Recreation and Beautification to an Elevator Rehabilitation fund; and moving $21,752.95 in 2018 funds from the Kulpmont-Marion Heights Joint Municipal Authority Sewer Rehab fund to the Housing Authority of Northumberland County Elimination of Slum and Blight fund.
County offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 11, in observance of Columbus Day and Tuesday, Nov. 2, in observance of Election Day.
