EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) policies regarding two special circumstances were discussed during the most recent commission meeting.
Janice Butler, instrumental in supporting a public forum of policing matters in the fall, asked if the department had policies for when officers have a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order taken out on them.
In view of the politically motivated violence last week at the Capitol, Butler also asked if there was policy if an officer was involved in trespassing on government grounds or in similar situations.
Chief Paul Yost replied that conduct matters were covered in several sections of department policy. That included if an officer is linked to an organization which supports terrorism. Regarding domestic situations, he said it depends on what charges were filed and whether firearm possession by a person is restricted.
“Those things make a difference on what can be done at our level,” Yost said. “I’m sure any of those situations (there) would definitely be an investigative process and probably some type of administrative suspension pending the outcome pf that investigation.”
Butler noted that the application for new officers included questions about involvement in hate groups and was relieved to see that was part of the process.
Yost also informed the commission of the death of Middleburg Police Chief Tony Jordan from COVID-19.
The BVRPD sent two officers to assist in the procession bringing Jordan from Lewistown to Middleburg after his passing. They may be involved in other services.
