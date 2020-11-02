MUNCY — A Christian artist who performs across the country will be featured during a concert designed to set the stage for future activities being planned by a local nonprofit organization.
JMeg Ministries will present a concert featuring NewSong’s Russ Lee at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy.
Dave Jones, a founder of JMeg Ministries and an on-air personality at WGRC radio, said JMeg has held several smaller-size concerts over the last couple of years.
“We’ve been building up to this,” Jones said. “Our ultimate goal is to do a musical festival, which is slated to take place in August of 2021.”
After the Nov. 13 concert is complete, Jones said volunteers with the nonprofit will spend the next nine months preparing for the music festival, which is planned to be held in the Muncy area.
“The music festival itself, it’s going to be a one-afternoon event, into the evening,” he said. “We will have one or two national headliners to close out the day. We will begin the day with a local lineup of artists.”
The Nov. 13 concert will feature a similar format, although on a different scale.
The evening will open with music by JMeg’s Redeemed, comprised of Randy and Jade Fisher of Snyder County.
The Fishers toured across the country in 2016, and now primarily focus on playing in Central Pennsylvania.
“I will bring a small devotional, about who is this redeemer we are praising,” Jones said. “We, as believers, are to reach out to those in need.”
He, and others involved with JMeg Ministries, will be speaking about the organization and the vision of the 2021 music festival.
In planning the festival, Jones said he is being mindful of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“The festival is planned to be outside, so we’ll be able to space people apart,” he said. “It will follow the guidelines and precautions that are necessary at that time.”
Recently, Jones said JMeg opened a new community resource center, located on the lower level of the Watsontown Baptist Church.
Through the center, items such as clothing and food are provided to those in need.
JMeg Ministries also offers counseling services for families, marriages, children and adolescents. The sessions are free, but donations are appreciated.
In March, the organization will be launching a counseling program for veterans who are struggling with what they experienced while enlisted.
Following the presentation on JMeg Ministries, Jones said the evening will feature a full concert by Lee.
Through his work at WGRC, Jones was able to connect with Lee, who is still part of NewSong but also performs on his own.
“He is passionate about ministries like (JMeg),” Jones said, of Lee. “Many people may not know him by name, but they will know him through NewSong.
“The night itself is going to be focused on praising our redeemer.”
According to an online biography, Lee grew up in Tennessee, caring for his younger siblings while his mother battled mental illness and his father alcoholism.
He joined NewSong in the early 1990s.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 250 tickets will be available for the Nov. 13 concert, which is free. A love-offering will be collected.
Tickets for the concert can be pre-ordered by emailing info@jmegministries.com or by calling 570-246-3235. Tickets will also be available at the door, while supplies last.
For more information on JMeg, visit www.jmegministries.com.
