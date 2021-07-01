MONTGOMERY — Registrations are now being accepted for a Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by Eagle Grange and to be held as part of a Family Fun Fair. The fair will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on the grounds of the grange hall, East Blind Road and Route 15, Montgomery.
Advance tournament registration is now open, and can be made by calling Jenn Nauss at 717-512-1261.
Free activities for the day will include face painting, carnival games, a coloring contest, craft project stations and a pet parade.
The first 100 children, up to age 15, will receive a free hot dog/chips/beverage.snack pack. The snack stand will be open selling refreshments throughout the fair. A homemade lasagna dinner for eat-in or take-out will be available from noon to 3 p.m. or while supply last.
The rain date for the fair will be Saturday, July 25.
