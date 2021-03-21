MILTON — Pages of Milton school history have been uncovered as a renovation and construction project has forged ahead.
During a recent Milton Area School District school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said a hand drawing of the district’s middle school/high school complex’s original boundaries was discovered.
The discovery was made as part of the work associated with a renovation of alumni field and construction of a 18,495-square foot wellness facility.
The board in January awarded $14.1 million in contracts for the project.
Jeff Hoffman, the district’s director of Facilities, said the drawing was found with paperwork in a district safe. The age of the drawing is not known.
“It shows the tract of land which was being purchased (by the district),” he said. “It was 3.952 acres. Russell Broscious was the owner.”
Currently, he said the middle school/high school complex sits on approximately 11 acres. He believes the property as is now was originally purchased in separate parcels.
Although not dated, Hoffman said it’s noted the drawing was completed as a survey by Grant K. Maneval.
“All it is is a plot plan,” Hoffman said, of the drawing. “I don’t think anybody here’s ever seen this.”
Other old deeds and meeting notes were also found.
The district will be taking steps to help preserve the school’s history when constructing the new stadium.
During the recent board meeting, Keegan said keystones which had been in previous district school buildings will be incorporated into an area in front of the stadium’s ticket booth entrance.
Hoffman said the keystones had been stored under the stadium’s bleachers, which will be demolished around April 1 as part of the renovation project.
According to Hoffman, one of the keystones is from the former Grant School building, which had been located in the area of Lower Market Street and Cherry Alley.
A separate marker still stands at that location, which notes it was the first school built in Northumberland County.
The keystone states the school was built in 1796, rebuilt in 1838 and rebuilt again in 1900.
The second keystone was from a school built in 1868 and rebuilt in 1906.
While the district has not confirmed which of Milton’s former school buildings that was from, Hoffman said it could be from the former high school, which is now the Rockwell Center on Turbot Avenue.
A third marker to be incorporated into the new field designates Alumni Field and stood at the present field.
