MILLMONT — Orders for chocolate covered Easter eggs will be accepted Feb. 28 through April 11 by Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Peanut butter and coconut cream eggs will be available for order, along with chocolate covered pretzels.
To place an order, visit www.4bellschurch.com, email eggs@4bellschurch.com or leave a message for Bey at 570-922-1540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.