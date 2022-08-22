DANVILLE — Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting their 4th Annual Masquerade Ball starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Bush House Estate, 231 S. Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy.
The black tie event hosted by Pennsylvania Skill will feature a surf and turf dinner under the stars, dance music provided by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Proceeds will support the Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families of children receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The facility features 19 guest rooms and a family room inside the Geisinger Janet Weis Children?s Hospital. Camp Dost, a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients, is also supported.
To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House or to purchase tickets, visit rmhdanville.org.
