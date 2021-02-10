LEWISBURG — Union County Coroner Dominick T. Adamo confirmed Wednesday that the autopsy on a body of a woman found Sunday morning on a Interstate 80 exit ramp was completed by a forensic pathologist.
Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, was found on the eastbound ramp at Mile Run, Exit 199, in White Deer Township, Union County. Wounds sustained reportedly included gunshot wounds to the head.
State police upgraded the incident to homicide on Monday but have issued no releases since. An investigation was opened and is ongoing.
Adamo said it was routine in such circumstances to use an out-of-area forensic pathologist under contract for an autopsy. He noted the victim's family told him her occupation was "model."
A woman by the same name once competed in New York area beauty competitions and a 2014-15 We TV "reality" program. Confirmation of her status was pending.
