Kuhns donates to Mifflinburg Hose Company

MIFFLINBURG — Tina Kuhns, of Kelsey’s Dream, recently presented a $1,000 personal donation to the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
“The Mifflinburg Hose Company not only has great volunteers and serves our community, they make a difference,” Kuhns said. “In 2007, after our family lost Kelsey in 2005, her sister, Kylie, was concerned because funding was going to be cut for children’s cancer camp. Our family teamed up for an apple butter boil. The first call was to the Mifflinburg Hose Company, to inquire about the use of the buildings at the Mifflinburg VFW grounds. Not only did the Mifflinburg Hose Company approve it, but every year that we had Kelsey’s Fall Festival, they made sure volunteers showed up to make sure everything was running smoothly. After that first year of success, we decided to create Kelsey’s Dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.