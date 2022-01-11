LEWISBURG — Government “from the ground up” could have been the theme of the Monday night Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC) meeting.
Local commissioners, a township supervisor, a chief deputy of the sheriff’s department and school director joined a state senator in reflecting on the recently completed year and looking ahead. Moderator Paul Hartman explained while much attention is paid to the major office holders such as the president and U.S. senators, local governance is where policies are adopted which more directly affect people.
Char Gray, East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor, addressed speculation in the meeting that Lewisburg Borough was again seeking extended consolidation with the township.
“There hasn’t been any discussion recently about consolidating the borough and East Buffalo,” Gray said. “But there was six or eight years ago. There was a study that the borough wanted to do that was going to cost $70,000 that was going to look at consolidating the two municipalities.”
Gray said fire, police and sewer services, currently shared by EBT and the borough, add to efficiency and make sense. However, joining in a governing board makes no sense for the municipalities.
Jordan Fetzer, Lewisburg Area School District director, said it was important for adults who have no children in the district to keep track of district news. He said an early look at the next school budget, projected with a relatively large deficit, may portend an increase in property taxes.
Fetzer said the majority on the board has shifted from Republican to Democrat. He attributed the change to candidates who focused on COVID-19 and the ability for cross-file as a candidate representing both parties.
“It definitely gave an false impression of where they stood on the topics and possibly what some of their intent might be,” Fetzer said of cross-filing.
Fetzer said topics such as vaccine mandates and left-leaning student resources were no longer limited to California or large eastern cities. He suspected they could be local topics into 2022.
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) warned of the consequences of RGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative), whereby owners of carbon-emitting electric power plants would pay credits to continue to emit carbon. Money collected would be used to fund programs under the Clean Air Act.
Yaw predicted higher electric bills for a negligible reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. He was hopeful legal action could be taken to delay RGGI until a new governor is in office.
Scott Hahn, Union County chief deputy sheriff, said methamphetamine was making a comeback as an abused substance. However, he said more potent “crystal meth” was now in circulation, likely from sources in Mexico or Puerto Rice rather than the once common “homemade” versions.
Similarly, Hahn was troubled that a segment of society was demonizing law enforcement.
“It’s not local folks,” Hahn said. “It is these outside influences. You can go to Harrisburg and you can see the demise.”
Hahn acknowledged good support in Union County and surrounding counties.
Union County Commissioner Preston Boop said times have been challenging. He recalled that sale of Great Stream Commons acreage lowered the county’s debt service tax.
Boop was hopeful that two impending sales of parcels at Great Stream Commons could result in the elimination of the county debt service tax.
Meantime, Boop said the county faced a challenge in getting qualified employees. He said the consequences of COVID-19 and its variances have played a role. An employment study, similar to one done several years ago, may be needed to determine what is needed to recruit and retain employees.
Boop and Snyder County Commissioner Chuck Steininger each looked forward to working with recently sworn-in Union County Judge Lori Hackenberg. Steininger noted that Scott Robinson, security business owner and former federal law enforcement employee, recently began as warden of the Snyder County Prison.
Organizers noted cold and icy conditions may have held the size of the gathering at the Best Western County Cupboard to about 40 attendees.
