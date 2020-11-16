WILLIAMSPORT – Fifteen Pennsylvania College of Technology students are serving as presidential student ambassadors for the 2020-21 academic year.
Selected for their demonstration of leadership, campus involvement, academic achievement and college pride, the student ambassadors act as liaisons between Penn College and prospective and current students and their families, guests, alumni, industry partners, and friends of the college.
Despite the challenges and changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador team continues to perform its duties and outreach.
“With the cancellation of large recruitment events, our ambassadors are engaging with prospective students in new and different ways,” said Jen M. Cullin-Hetrick, coordinator of admissions events and communications. “Although they’re still providing campus tours one-on-one with families, they’re also taking on new initiatives, like handwriting notecards to prospective students or engaging virtually through online college fairs, virtual panels and social media. Their enthusiasm to jump in and try something new is definitely making an impact on our recruitment efforts.”
The 2019-20 presidential student ambassadors are: Graham E. Burnett, industrial design, Pompton Lakes, N.J.; Ashlee Felix, human services and restorative justice, Williamsport; Gabrielle R. Fries, physician assistant studies, Williamsport; Kyle T. Hansen, building automation engineering technology, Waldwick, N.J.; Rebecca E. High, applied management, Willow Street; Danielle E. Malesky, construction management, Biglerville; Wesley S. McCray, engineering design technology, Corry; Autumn G. McCrum, applied management, Kennesaw, Ga.; Joey M. Morrin, graphic design, Morrisville; McKenna N. Myers, business administration: marketing, Northumberland; Kate M. Ruggiero, aviation maintenance technology, Easton; Rudy C. Shadle, construction management, Mechanicsburg; Lauryn A. Stauffer, automation engineering technology: robotics & automation, Bath; Danielle R. Wesneski, applied management, Williamsport; and Sophia G. Wiest, entrepreneurial innovation, Butler.
Four of the ambassadors previously earned associate degrees: Hansen in electrical technology, McCray in engineering CAD technology, Ruggiero in aviation technology, and McCrum and Wesneski in baking and pastry arts.
