HARRISBURG — One new COVID-19 deaths was reported in Montour County based on data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health. Local confirmed new cases rose by 27.
Confirmed new cases rose by 14 in Northumberland County, eight in Snyder County, three in Columbia County, one in Montour County. Two cases were removed from Union County's tally.
Statewide, cases were up by 2,751. The state has reported 198,446 cases of COVID-19 since March. Seventy-seven percent of patients have recovered, the state noted.
Twenty-three new deaths were reported Tuesday. Since March, the state has reported 8,696 deaths related to COVID-19
Local cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,424 cases (111 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,012 cases (41 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 900 cases (17 deaths)
• Union County, 653 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 415 cases (17 deaths)
• Montour County, 272 cases (11 deaths)
