MILTON — To celebrate the joining of the former Trinity Lutheran Church and Christ Lutheran Church congregations into the Milton Lutheran Church, a dedication ceremony will be be held during a service starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, featuring special musical performances, the addition of 14 new members to the church and the dedication of a new baptismal font.
“This marks the completion of the consolidation of both of the founding congregations,” said Gary Schaeffer, pastor at the Milton Lutheran Church. “We felt like we weren’t doing enough of what it was that God was calling us to do, and if we really to meet the needs of our community and we really wanted to proclaim the gospel message then we needed to do that together. So for me, Sunday is a celebration and recognition of that.”
The current site of the Milton Lutheran Church was formerly the Trinity Lutheran Church, one of the oldest congregations in Milton. Originally part of the multi-denominational Harmony Church in the late 1700s, the congregation split off to build their own church in the 1800s, which was lost in the 1880 fire. Following a pastoral change and disagreements within the congregation, members of Trinity Lutheran Church established Christ Lutheran Church in the late 1880s.
“Over the course of 140 the two congregations at times would be close to each other, they’d share worship, serve in the community, but both churches really were super successful in Milton for a very long time,” said Schaeffer.
Just before the 1972 Agnes flood, Christ Lutheran Church outgrew its old building and constructed a new church at 1125 Mahoning St. The two congregations continued to work together and grow closer, until six years ago both congregations simultaneously found themselves without a pastor, and decided to form the Milton Lutheran Parish.
When Schaeffer began as pastor at the parish at the start of the pandemic in 2020, he said the two congregations began to have more conversations about having shared ministry since it didn’t make sense to have a parish functioning during a pandemic.
“We started worshiping together, making all of our decisions together, all the staff became parish employees, we shared all of our responsibilities with one another, and the communities really liked it. They found out that ultimately it was better to be together as one community as opposed to being two separate communities,” Schaeffer said.
In August 2021 the churches voted to consolidate into the Milton Lutheran Church, and in March 2022 the Upper Susquehanna Synod formalized the union, rejoining the two congregations which had split from each other 140 years ago.
“We wrote a new mission statement and vision statement, we established core values as a community, we created goals for ourselves,” said Schaeffer, who added that the church has been leasing the former Christ Lutheran Church to Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, in order to have all members of the new Milton Lutheran Church worshiping under one roof.
Schaeffer acknowledged that while some may feel a sense of less for the long history of the two churches, the decision to join together was one based on growth and expanding the missions of the faith community. He emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of acceptance for people of all backgrounds and of adapting to changes in society to provide relevant ministry for the community.
“We really are starting over in a lot ways, so in the fall we’re going to be focusing a lot of our energy on meeting the needs of younger families in the communities, recognizing that traditional worship isn’t always the easiest format for families with children to be involved in, so we’re looking at different models of how to worship and be in a relationship with each other,” Schaeffer said.
The church will also be starting a new outreach ministry in the fall that will focus on collecting and distributing items for those in need which would otherwise be difficult to obtain, like hygiene products and paper goods.
“Since we’ve made this decision, our church has really started to grow, both in numbers — the amount of people participating in the ministry of the church — but then also in our discipleship and our sense of following Jesus, and being present in the community, providing needs to the community,” he said.
“We’ve really just grown by leaps and bounds in the past year, which I think is a really sign for us that we’re doing what it is that God wants us to do, and it feels really great to see that happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.