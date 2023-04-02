LEWISBURG — Nicole Will has made a successful career expertly guiding clients to build their contemporary art collections by connecting them to the world’s best galleries, artists, and art world professionals. She now brings her skills to real estate as a licensed agent with Coldwell Banker Penn One.
Born and raised in the Bay Area in Northern California, Nicole studied art history with influential scholars at the University of California, Santa Barbara, before moving to New York City in 2005. Starting a career in visual merchandising at Saks Fifth Avenue in Santa Barbara and Henri Bendel’s on Fifth Avenue in New York City, Will knew she wanted to be in art. After briefly working as an intern, she quickly became the director of the Vanguard Bortolami Gallery in Chelsea.
Will has curated group exhibitions in important New York City galleries. In March 2017, she presented an exhibition of archival materials from the estate of the late experimental composer, cellist, and electronic music producer Arthur Russell at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The exhibition was featured in the Village Voice, Artforum, Art in America, and Pitchfork.
She moved to the Susquehanna River Valley four years ago. In 2020, Will purchased her home in Milton, PA, which is also an investment property.
An avid equestrian, foodie and animal adopter, she and her partner, Jeremy, opened a food shop in downtown Milton in 2020, called The Two Owls, which offers fresh foods.
Through The Two Owls, Will has supported the Ronald McDonald House, Union County Giving Closet, St. Jude’s and 4 Paws Sake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.