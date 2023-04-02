Will become real estate agent

Nicole Will

LEWISBURG — Nicole Will has made a successful career expertly guiding clients to build their contemporary art collections by connecting them to the world’s best galleries, artists, and art world professionals. She now brings her skills to real estate as a licensed agent with Coldwell Banker Penn One.

Born and raised in the Bay Area in Northern California, Nicole studied art history with influential scholars at the University of California, Santa Barbara, before moving to New York City in 2005. Starting a career in visual merchandising at Saks Fifth Avenue in Santa Barbara and Henri Bendel’s on Fifth Avenue in New York City, Will knew she wanted to be in art. After briefly working as an intern, she quickly became the director of the Vanguard Bortolami Gallery in Chelsea.

