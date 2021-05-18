MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School recently recognized its students of the month for April.
Third-grader Henry Underhill, the son of Henry and Renee Underhill, of Millmont, was honored. Henry’s favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Henry participates in his church’s youth group. In his free time, Henry enjoys playing four square and checkers. He also likes to working on the farm and feeding the pigs and cows. Henry’s favorite place to relax is camping at the creek. In the future, Henry hopes to become a firefighter, EMT or police officer.
Fourth-grader Atlee Auman the daughter of Jason and Erin Auman, of New Berlin, was honored. Her favorite subject is music. Outside of school, Atlee participates in dance and baton. She also enjoys drawing, painting, and making videos and movies on the computer. Atlee’s favorite place to visit is Knoebels. In the future, Atlee hopes to become a music producer.
Fifth-grader Jackson Goodyear was honored. He is the son of Emily Gates, of New Berlin. His favorite subjects are gym and science. Outside of school, Jackson enjoys farming and riding dirt bikes. His favorite way to relax is to go camping and hunting. Jack also likes to fix things, and hopes to become a diesel mechanic in the future.
