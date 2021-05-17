WEST MILTON — Thick, black smoke could be seen for several miles around as flames consumed the garage of a Kelly Township, Union County, home late Monday afternoon.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kevin Koch said firefighters were called just before 6 p.m. to a home located at the intersection of Hoffman Boulevard and Dustin Drive after a neighbor spotted flames coming from the garage.
Koch said the homeowners, whom he had not yet identified Monday evening, are currently traveling out of the state. No one was home when the fire broke out.
“When we arrive on scene, the garage part of the home was well involved in fire,” Koch said. “Fire crews laid a supply line from a (nearby) hydrant into the scene.”
Koch said the fire extended into a portion of the home, with smoke and water damage throughout the house.
“It took about 30 minutes to knock the bulk of the fire down,” he said. “The garage is completely destroyed.”
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was notified of the blaze and expected to be on scene Tuesday, May 18, to investigate the cause.
Koch said there were no injuries to first responders or anyone on scene.
In addition to White Deer Township, firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, Turbot Township and the Warrior Run area, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, responded.
Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours.
