Terroristic threats
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man has been charged after allegedly using an intercom system at a Point Township, Northumberland County, business, to make threatening announcements.
Tahkeim Hay, 19, of South Fourth Street, Subury, has been charged with terroristic threats, false alarms and disorderly conduct as the result of alleged incidents which occurred in July and August at Furman Foods, 770 Cannery Road, Point Township.
On July 20, Hay allegedly used a phone to access the company’s intercom system and announced “leave the building or we are going to start shooting.”
At 11:36 a.m. Aug. 20, police said Hay accessed the intercom system and announced “I want everyone to leave the building or we are going to shoot the place up.”
At the time the announcements were made, police said Hay was working at the facility through One Source Staffing.
Forgery
WATSONTOWN — A Shamokin couple has been charged with forgery and related counts after allegedly fraudulently removing $880.91 from a Watsontown woman’s bank account.
George King Jr., 44, and Samantha King, 41, both of South Shamokin Street, Shamokin, have each been charged with forgery, access device fraud and criminal use of a communication facility.
Police allege the two fraudulently removed the money from the bank account of George’s mother, Marrion King. The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 14, 2020 and June 15 at 205 Main St., Apt. 1, Watsontown.
George allegedly offered to repay the funds, but Marrion said she wished to pursue criminal charges. Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Sept. 8.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Gary Thomas, 42, of Shamokin, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for driving under the influence.
• Kimberly Dinklocker, 46, of Shamokin, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Duane Hubbard, 29, of Sunbury, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Jason Bills, 32, of Coal Township, 72 hours to 10 days in county jail, 10 days credit for time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Reena Shingara, 35, of Coal Township, three months probation, $100 fine plus costs and $305 restitution to Walmart for retail theft; three months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs and $250 restitution to Weis Markets for retail theft.
• Rogerio Zamudio, 21, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; three to 23 1/2 months in county jail, one-year probation, 108 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs, $50 restitution to Mount Carmel Borough, $120 restitution to Northumberland-Montour Drug Task Force for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• John Seitz, 46, of Coal Township, five years probation with restrictive conditions including nine months on house arrest, 25-year Megan’s Law registration, $1,000 fine plus costs for indecent assault.
• Richard Neidig Jr., 42, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing an instrument of crime; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Daniel Bilby, 31, of Bloomsburg, three to 23 months in county jail, three months credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Nicholas Ranck, 22, of Northumberland, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Derrick Paul, 34, of Northumberland, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $817 restitution to Donald Paul for theft by unlawful taking; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs, $635 restitution to David Whipple for receiving stolen property.
• Colby Swanger, 27, of New Columbia, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass; 12 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Justin Calzada, 25, of Lewisburg, 24 to 48 months in state prison, $200 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Jason Hazelwood, 33, of New Berlin, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Margaret Dehaven, 56, of Coal Township, 12 months probation, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; 12 months probation, $25 fine plus costs and $595 restitution to Sunbury Animal Hospital for bad checks; two years probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $25 fine plus costs and $2,235 restitution to Tanya Nagy and $16.50 restitution to GameStop for theft.
• Marissa Birster, 28, of Locust Gap, three to six months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance; two years and one day to four years and two days in county jail, fines, fees and costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Chad Martin, 48, of Benton, 12 to 24 months in state prison, $200 fine plus costs, $570 restitution to Erie Insurance and $500 restitution to Kim Lorah for burglary.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Daniels C. Alexander, 26, of New Berlin, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI after a crash investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called at 4:15 a.m. June 8 to 457 Fairground Road and allegedly found Alexander snoring loudly on the ground next to a sedan as well as damage to a roadside post.
Alexander was charged after allegedly exhibiting an unsteady gait, a field test and a blood draw above the legal limit of alcohol for driving.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lance A. Ridall, 49, of Liberty, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver at 4:36 p.m. July 17 along Route 15 south of Interstate 80 and pulled over a vehicle they said was swerving.
Ridall, the motorist, was charged after allegedly admitting he consumed alcohol, displaying signs of impairment and a blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Travis S. Watkins, 40, of Milton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers said at 2:43 a.m. July 17 along Route 15 near AJK Boulevard, they stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding.
Watkins, the motorist, was charged after allegedly admitting to alcohol consumption, field tests and a legal blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey G. Bailey, 52, of Swiftwater, was charged with suspicion of DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 8:10 pm. Aug. 22 on Route 15 near Colonel John Kelly Road, a vehicle driven by Bailey was pulled over for being driven with an inoperable headlight.
Bailey was charged after field sobriety tests and breath tests which alleged his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Cheryl A. Sullivan, 42, of Trout Run was charged with felony retail theft and false identification to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor, after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 24 to 120 AJK Blvd for a report of a retail theft.
Sullivan was charged after Walmart security investigated and claimed she left the building with $896.54 worth of merchandise which was not paid for.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Ilya M. Mironenko, 37, of New Berlin, was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 6:32 p.m. Aug. 23, along Gast Road north of Buffalo Road, a vehicle driven by Mironenko was observed as having no inspection sticker and no working brake lights.
Mironenko was charged after allegedly showing signs of impairment but declined to consent to a legal blood draw.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Brian L. Grant, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged with four counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 12:52 p.m. June 27 along Route 15 near Joe Road, a vehicle allegedly driven by Grant had improper window tinting.
Grant was charged after field sobriety tests and results of a blood draw taken at Evangelical Community Hospital.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Christopher M. Walter, 49, of New Columbia, was charged with allegations including DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 5:29 p.m. July 14 along Pleasant View Road, a vehicle allegedly driven by Walter had improper window tinting.
Walter was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment, a field sobriety test, seizure of a small amount of suspected marijuana and a results of a blood draw were returned.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Theresa L. Bailey, 41, of North Charleston, S.C., was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and a summary allegation after a traffic stop.
Troopers said at 1:28 p.m. July 3 along Route 15 north near Beck Road, Bailey was stopped after allegedly driving a 2003 Ford Expedition with an inoperative brake light.
Bailey was charged after allegedly admitting to marijuana use, field sobriety tests and the return of blood draw results.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Tamika D. Kimbrough, 40, of Pittsburgh, was charged with a misdemeanor theft count after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. Aug. 27 to the White Deer Run Treatment Center for a report that one patient stole $58 from another.
Kimbrough was charged after the allegation of the victim was corroborated by a staff member and video surveillance.
Meth manufacture
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tanya J. Stanger, 31, of San Ysidrio, Calif., was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery with intent and a summary allegation after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 9 a.m. Aug 25, along eastbound Interstate 80, a vehicle driven by Stanger was was stopped for allegedly speeding.
Stanger was charged after 17 packages of suspicious material were discovered in the vehicle which were allegedly found to be crystal methamphetamine after testing.
Meth manufacture
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Bryce R. Stanger, 33, of San Ysidrio, Calif., was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery with intent after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 9 a.m. Aug 25, along eastbound Interstate 80, a vehicle was stopped for speeding.
Stanger was charged after 17 packages of suspicious material were discovered in the vehicle which were allegedly found to be crystal methamphetamine after testing.
State Police At Milton
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Danville woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop.
The stop of a 2018 Jeep was reported at 1:02 a.m. Aug. 1along I-80 eastbound, Turbot Township, police noted.
3-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP – A suspected minor injury was reported following a three-vehicle crash at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 20 along Routes 405 and 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Kevin J. Oswald, 62, of Milton, was traveling in a 2021 Toyota Tundra when the vehicle failed to yield right of way at a flashing red signal and was struck on the right by a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Donald R. Hendricks, 57, of Watsontown, causing the Tundra to overturn, police reported. The Corolla then struck a stopped 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by David C. Stover, 72, of Allenwood. All were belted. Oswald sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Oswald will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police reported.
Hit and run
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A westbound vehicle struck overhead power lines at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 30 along Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County, police reported.
The vehicle fled westbound.
Vehicle vs. deer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 1:11 a.m. Aug. 30 along Route 15, south of Bartlow Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Keyarah A. Tedder, 18, of Sunbury, was traveling north in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta when it struck a deer in the roadway, police reported. Troopers said Tedder was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A verbal argument turned physical and a 43-year-old Danville woman and 52-year-old Danville man were cited, police reported.
The incident was reported at 1:12 a.m. Aug. 28 along Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Watsontown man reported an unemployment identity theft scam, troopers noted.
The incident was reported at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 9 along Grouse Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
