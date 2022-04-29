ANNVILLE — Tate Llanso of Lewisburg, was recognized for academic achievement at Lebanon Valley College's Spring Awards and Recognition Ceremony.
Llanso, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and was awarded an Alumni Scholarship.
