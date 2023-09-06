Pulitzer Prize-winning poet to appear at Lycoming College

Rita Dove

 PROVIDED BY FRED VIEBAHN

WILLIAMSPORT — Poet Rita Dove will present recent works during a reading to be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Lycoming College, in Trogner Presentation Room in the Krapf Gateway Center.

Dove was named the Himes/Sweeney Visiting Scholar in Creative Writing this year at the college. The event is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.