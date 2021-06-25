LEWISBURG — Dissenting votes were noted as Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors agreed to raises for unionized cafeteria employees.
Effective Thursday, July 1, members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) will receive a one-time wage increase of 31 cents per hour. The increase will be in addition to and not in lieu of an increase already prescribed in the contract with the district.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said the increase in the memorandum of understanding (MOA) was intended to attract and retain cafeteria workers. AFSCME employees, whose contract will expire in 2023, apparently agreed to the increase wihtout dissent.
Fairchild also noted the federal reimbursement rate for food service was scheduled to go up in the 2021-22 school year, with demand in general and demand for a la carte items also expected to increase.
But Director Corey Heath stated the issue did not initiate with the district.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, cautioned the board about an agreement which would be approved outside of contract negotiations. It was apparently the second MOA proposed outside of the current contract.
“I have great concern with the precedent we are setting,” he added. “It’s nothing against the group as employees, it is just a precautionary statement from me.”
Fairchild said it was a “one and done” agreement, but Fetzer replied the same thought was applied to the first MOA.
The MOA measure passed 7-2 with Heath and Fetzer voting against.
