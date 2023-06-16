Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Samir A. Edwards, 21, Harrisburg, six months probation for DUI controlled substance first offense.
• Jacob T. Greenly, 34, Trout Run, 72 hours to six months confinement on DUI controlled substance first offense, and six months probation for driving while operators privileges have been suspended or revoked.
• Timothy A. Sutton, 45, Butler, six months probation for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and six months probation on DUI controlled substance first offense.
• Walter L. Tyson, 72, New Columbia, 11 months 29 days on felony incest.
• Richard Rivera, 48, New Britain, Conn., 27 months to 84 months confinement for manufacture or delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging George Try, 49, of Middleburg, with driving under the influence, following a crash which occurred at 5:29 p.m. May 27 at 4380 Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
One-vehicle crash
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Middleburg man sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 10:38 p.m. June 6 along Freeburg Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Logan Gallo was possibly injured when a 2014 Subaru Legacy he was driving went off the roadway and struck an embankment before fleeing the scene, and being found a short distance later.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Michael Kiel, 43, of Freeburg, with driving under the influence as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:04 a.m. June 2 at Route 35 and South Market Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding Marisol Rucci, 52, of Smithfield, N.C., in possession and under the influence of marijuana.
The incident occurred at 12:28 a.m. May 20 at North Susquehanna Trail and Victor Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
FREEBURG — Troopers are investigating a burglary, which occurred at 10 p.m. June 3 at the Freeburg Borough Rec Center, 183 South St., Freeburg.
Troopers said someone broke into a shed, and stole a water bottle valued at $2.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Shirley Long, 76, of Middleburg, reported $217.59 in unauthorized charges being made to her credit card.
The incident occurred between April 21 and June 9 at 126 Dock Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Mark Kuntz, 32, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he damaged a wall while resisting law enforcement at Magisterial District Court 29-3-02.
The incident occurred at 11 a.m. June 6 at 542 County Farm Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
