WILLIAMSPORT — Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society Executive Director Gary Parks will present Quizmaster Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Phrases that are in frequent usage and have interesting origins will be explored. The room might even be divided into teams, competing against one another.
While in attendance, visitors will be able to view the Susquehanna Valley Shutterbugs recently opened exhibit, “A Night at the Museum.”
For more information, call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
