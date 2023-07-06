Police seeking break-in suspects

LEWISBURG — Officers with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) are seeking two men suspected of being involved in a series of vehicle break-ins.
According to a press release issued Thursday by BVRPD Chief Paul Yost, the break-ins occurred overnight Wednesday into Thursday along South Front Street in Lewisburg.
Police are searching for a dark-colored Toyota Camry, with a silver bumper, that is believed to have been involved in the break-ins. The Camry has a Virginia license plate, TVX9821.
According to police, the Camry was being operated by a dark-skinned male, who was accompanied by a dark-skinned male in his 20s.
"We have received several reports over the last week from residents about stolen items from their vehicles, or that their vehicles appear to have been gone through overnight," the release stated. "Unfortunately, this type of activity occurs mostly in the summer, and although the BVRPD is very active in patrolling our streets at night, protecting our residents, businesses and visitors, we need your help."
Many of the thefts have occurred from unlocked vehicles.
"Even if you're running into the store to grab a quick drink, that may be too long to leave your vehicle unattended and unlocked," the release stated. "Simply locking the door will deter those who might just be waiting around for an easy target."
Residents are also encouraged to keep their vehicles tidy, with items inside concealed.
"Almost any personal item that's visible from the outside... could be seen as a valuable or a carrier of valuables," the release stated. "Don't leave any bait out for the thieves. Stow your electronics or accessories well out of sight, or better still, bring it with you, including power plugs and navigation systems of hone mounts."
Anyone with information on the suspects or the break-ins should contact police at 570-524-4302.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
