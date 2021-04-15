State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers reported a 2018 Nissan was stopped and the driver arrested for suspicion of DUI.
The stop occurred at 7:17 p.m. April 11 along North Susquehanna Trail and Baldwin Boulevard, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Possession with intent to deliver
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Four persons were cited with trespassing and two for drug offenses, according to state police.
Troopers responded to a report of a trespass violation at 5:18 p.m. April 5 along Mill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Cherokee Beachel, 21, of Sunbury; Sarah Kratzer, 19, of Shamokin; Katilyn Lukoskie, 19, of Shamokin; and Nathan Olds, 21, of Freeburg, were cited with trespassing. The incident took place near the Keefer Station covered bridge, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers stopped a 2009 Lincoln-Continental MKX for an alleged violation and cited the driver withe DUI.
The stop occurred at 1:09 a.m. April 11 along Little League Boulevard and Walnut Street in the city. Kiasia Rorie, 23, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-controlled substance and a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was seized, troopers reported. Rorie allegedly refused chemical testing.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:44 p.m. April 12 along Kehrer Hill Road, west of Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Robert R. Shook, 57, was traveling east in a 2019 Dodge Carvan when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, became airborne and hit another ditch before overturning onto its driver’s side, police reported. Shook was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury.
Shook will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Terroristic threats
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Waterville man was arrested for alleged threats he made against his sister.
Troopers said the incident took place at 7 p.m. April 11 along First Fork Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 41-year-old Jersey Shore woman.
The man was taken into custody and committed to Lycoming County Prison, police noted.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly posted an obscene photo to a 16-year-old Muncy boy’s Snapchat account.
The alleged incident was reported at 1 a.m. April 3 along Fairground Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Troopers are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported altercation and cited a 61-year-old woman and 39-year-old woman, both of Jersey Shore.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:45 p.m. April 12 along Jobs Run Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating comments and posts made via social media.
The alleged incident took place at 3:15 p.m. along School House Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
McNETT TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the theft of a woman’s unemployment compensation while she was hospitalized.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. April 12 along Bridge Street, McNett Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident where a victim was contacted via text message by someone impersonating their pastor.
The alleged incident occurred at noon April 12 along Briarwood Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The suspect allegedly requested Amazon gift cards, which were provided by the victim, police noted.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A Niagara, N.Y. teen was allegedly found in possession of illegal drugs during a traffic stop.
The stop of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze occurred at 11:25 a.m. April 7 along I-180 eastbound, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Found bike
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A silver and black Saracen Vice bicycle was left at Sheetz.
The bike was reported at 5:20 a.m. April 10 at Sheetz, 7775 Route 220 north, Woodward Township, Lycoming County, after being left April 6.
