LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club will be hosting its eighth annual Flags for Heroes event from Memorial Day weekend through Flag Day. Flags will be displayed along Route 15 on the grounds of Country Cupboard Restaurant during that time, in tribute to those who are heroes in our lives.
A flag will be flown for each honoree – an essential worker, teacher, military service personnel, first responder, veteran, family, friend or co-worker. As in the past, all proceeds from the display will benefit local non-profit organizations and local projects chosen by the club. Since the project inception in 2014, more than $32,000 has been donated to these causes. Last year’s recipients were the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program, Evangelical Community Hospital, Meals on Wheels run by RiverWoods, and various Youth Leadership initiatives.
“We are looking to have our largest event to date this year, with so many on the frontlines of the pandemic, teachers, police, military personnel, veterans and so many others that are so deserving,” said club President Karen Nicholson. “Our goal is to raise as much money as possible to help our local non-profits continue to provide necessary services throughout our communities.”
Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are encouraged to purchase flags in honor or memory of their hero. Individual flag sponsorship is $50; business sponsorships are $250 with a half-page ad in the event booklet; and $500 for a full-page ad. Deadline for individual or corporate sponsorships is May 14.
In addition, the club will provide a list of sponsors and those honored to be published in local newspapers, as well as a booklet that will be sent to all sponsors and donors.
To reserve your flag(s) send a check with your name, name of a hero, address and telephone number to: Flags for Heroes, Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, PO Box 189, Lewisburg, PA, 17837.
Questions may be directed to Nicholson at 570-490-6276 or karenann@ptd.net.
