Council votes to eliminate Broadway Street parking

MILTON — By a vote of eight to one, and with one abstention, the Milton Borough Council voted Wednesday to authorize the amending of parking ordinances for Broadway Street, which will eliminate parking along the street from the railroad tracks to the eastern borough limit.
Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl said for many years PennDOT has refused to intervene in the parking situation and left enforcement to the borough. Diehl said he measured the width of the street and found it to be only 27 feet across, falling short of the borough’s 33-foot requirement for parking.
Diehl said he also received a letter from PennDOT engineers stating it agreed with the borough’s findings that it’s not suitable to have parking along the street.
Genevieve Gardner, a Broadway resident, implored the council to not the approve the ordinance changes, and threatened legal action should it vote to remove the parking.
“Access to our homes is important,” she said, adding that the lack of parking will affect home values as well. “This is taking away my mother’s independence and probably a lot of other residents, because they cannot get in and out of their homes.”
Council member John Pfeil questioned why the issue was being brought to council at this point in time, to which Council President Jamie Walker responded saying, “This is an absolute safety concern at this particular time for me... I thought (PennDOT) had to be the one to address this and when it came to council, I think it’s a safety issue.”
Council member Dale Pfeil, a member of the parking committee, said in 2021 there were 96 citations, 130 traffic stops, six DUIs and 13 non-reportable accidents along Broadway Street. He said those numbers are projected to increase, with 36 citations, 44 traffic stops, three DUIs and five non-reporatable accidents so far this year.
Council member Linda Meckley voiced her opposition to the parking removal, stating, “I feel there are just as many safety issues of the same nature throughout the entire community and as long as we’re going to address one we might as well address them all.”
Walker asked that an amendment be added to the motion that would waive all fees associated with zoning and building codes for Broadway Street residents for one year, to help ease into the changes. The council will vote at a future meeting to approve the ordinance change.
Meckley voted against approving the resolution, while John Pfeil abstained.
The borough also approved the transfer of a restaurant liquor license from Turbot Township to a property at 12-14 S. Front St., to be converted into a bar and restaurant. The property is owned by Home Concept LLC, of which Julia Atiyeh is the sole member. The vote had been tabled at the previous council meeting on May 11 after council asked that a more extensive proposal for the property be submitted.
Joe Moralez, council vice president, raised concerns about Atiyeh’s involvement with nearby buildings at 13-19 S. Front St., which Atiyeh said were owned by an LLC headed by her father.
Moralez said the buildings are in a state of disrepair.
Atiyeh said she is looking into acquiring and rehabbing those properties in the future, but the restaurant is her main project currently. Moralez and council member Linda Meckley voted against approval of the license transfer.
Council approved a request from The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to use Lincoln Park for First Fridays/Music in the Park on June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.