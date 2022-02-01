BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum hosted its seventh annual Science Fair on Thursday, Jan. 20, for students in grades six through 12.
Projects were to be completed and set up by 5:30 p.m. for judging, which took place from 5:30 to 7. Judges presented a variety of questions for students to answer about the nature of their science fair projects. At 7:15 pm, the winners were announced.
For grade sux, Blake Rothermel took home the first place prize with his Air Purifier project. Amelia Heath came in directly behind him in second place. Taking home the third place prize was Owen Greene.
For grade seven, Philip A. Polstra Jr. was awarded the first place cash prize with his acidic erosion project. Audrey Mood was awarded second place, withAshley Lucas in third. Honorable mention was awarded to Piper Karcher and Madisyn Hess.
In Eighth Grade, Wyatt Rhoads claimed first with his presentation of American eel feeding. Lorelai Hess followed suit in second place, with Isabelle Campbell in third.
Kaitlyn Westover won first place for ninth grade with her project "What fruit produces the most DNA?" Chase Leatherman won the second place prize, with Josiah Stouffer in third place.
In tenth grade, Brooke Woll was appointed the first-place prize with her thesis "Does highlighting text effect selective attention?" Micah Campbell won the second-place cash prize, Gwendolyn Greene was given third.
Kathryn Polstra won first place in the 11th grade division with her project highlighting the digestibility of gum. Brooke Rhoads left the science fair with the second-place prize.
In 12th grade, Trevor Leatherman won first place with his sugar vs sweetener experiment. All these students are progressing onto regionals. At the regional Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science held at Susquehanna University; students have a chance to advance to the state level. This event will take place in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.