Lewisburg Neighborhoods receives donation

From left, Vanessa Venios, Taylor Lightman and Nicholas Gilson stand along Market Street in Lewisburg.

 PROVIDED BY LEWISBURG NEIGHBORHOODS

LEWISBURG — Gilson Snow Inc. recently presented Lewisburg Neighborhoods with a $2,750 donation to support its operations.

Gilson raised this money during the most recent Pre-Game The Plunge at the Lewisburg Ice Festival. The Pre-Game started in 2022 and is a pub crawl through downtown Lewisburg that meets up with the Plunge Parade down South Front Street, and culminates with a plunge into the icy Susquehanna River.

