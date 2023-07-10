Lewisburg Neighborhoods receives donation

LEWISBURG — Gilson Snow Inc. recently presented Lewisburg Neighborhoods with a $2,750 donation to support its operations.
Gilson raised this money during the most recent Pre-Game The Plunge at the Lewisburg Ice Festival. The Pre-Game started in 2022 and is a pub crawl through downtown Lewisburg that meets up with the Plunge Parade down South Front Street, and culminates with a plunge into the icy Susquehanna River.
On Aug. 12, Gilson Snow will host Summer Snow Day. The event will feature free-flowing beer, wine, cider, spirits, music, food trucks, and snowboarding on real snow.
“We strive to create experiences that cultivate community and engage folks to rally together for a good cause. Thanks to our partners and all who attended we were able to do exactly that and had an absolute blast while doing it,” said Vanessa Venios, event manager at Gilson Snow.
“We are grateful to have organizations like Lewisburg Neighborhoods in our region. Their impact makes the Susquehanna River Valley a great place to live, work and play. For ten years, Gilson has proudly called this region our home, and having the opportunity to work with our community in fun and meaningful ways means a great deal to us,” said Nicholas Gilson, co-founder and CEO, Gilson Snow
“We are so grateful to partner with such an innovative and engaged local business,” said Lewisburg Neighborhoods Director Taylor Lightman. “They understand that having vibrant, safe, and resilient neighborhoods makes our lives richer. We are lucky that Gilson calls our region home and is doubling down on our region with their new manufacturing facility, bringing even more economic development to our region.”
Gilson Snow, Inc. is based in Jackson Township, Snyder County, and is a premium manufacturer of skis and snowboards.
The business was founded by Nicholas Gilson and Austin Royer.
Formed in 2006 to tackle frequent flooding and blight in the Bull Run Neighborhood, Lewisburg Neighborhoods has brought in more than $4 million in grant funding for projects like the Bull Run Greenway and the streetscape projects on South Fifth and Seventh streets.
Alongside the Bucknell University Center for Sustainability and the Environment and PA Department of Environmental Protection, Lewisburg Neighborhoods took the lead on creating Lewisburg’s draft Climate Action Plan. In addition, it has formed a housing task-force to recommend policy changes that can promote greater infill-development. Its efforts to reform parking mandates and allow accessory dwelling units will be voted on for adoption in the summer of 2023.
