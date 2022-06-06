NEW COLUMBIA — A son, Jensen Woods Flowers, was born Sunday, May 1, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, to Joshua and Ashleigh Hauck, of New Columbia.
Jensen weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. His siblings are Jonah, 6, and Averie, 2.
Jensen’s grandparents are Jeffrey and Michelle Hauck, and JoAnn Bird, all of New Columbia. His great-grandparents are Ken and Joan Permar and Joyce Hauck, all of New Columbia, and Ruth Cook, of Selinsgrove.
