SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University (SU) was recently recognized among The Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges for 2023” as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates.
Surveyed students offered specific praise for the university’s strong alumni network, excellent programs in creative writing, music and science and unique cross-cultural immersion experiences.
SU was one of only 17% of the nation’s more than 2,000 four-year colleges to be profiled by The Princeton Review, based on surveys of 160,000 college students who rate schools on dozens of topics and share their campus experiences.
SU was also recognized as one of the nation’s best “Green Colleges” based on its sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. Among the Princeton Review’s other lists, SU was included among the “Best Northeastern Schools,” which includes 224 colleges and universities that the publication deems “academically outstanding” in 11 states and Washington, D.C.
