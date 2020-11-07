LEWISBURG — The fall cleanup managed by the Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) group will be part of a greater effort to keep coastal waters and shorelines as clean as possible.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods put out a call for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, starting at Kidsburg, St. Louis and South Sixth streets, Lewisburg. Facial covering will be required at check in and at all gatherings unless safe distancing can be maintained. Organaizers said an RSVP was helpful but not required (570-523-0114, 781-366-0726 or visit the On the River page on Facebook).
Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods executive director and Elm Street manager, said the upcoming cleanup would be in place of the group's usual in-river efforts.
Participants will be working on dry land and cleaning areas tied to the river rather than the usual practice of wading in it. It was noted the river is currently not deep enough to permit easy removal of items which have accumulated or drifted.
Pearson said gloves would be supplied for the cleanup work, but people were also free to bring their own. There will be some cleanup gear available but participants are also encouraged to bring their own.
The LN website also noted the fall cleanup will be part of a River Town Team effort under the umbrella of an international group which seeks to minimize waste in ocean waters and on shorelines. It was noted that The International Costal Cleanup has participants in more than 90 countries.
While the shore may seem distant, the LN site noted a dry-land cleanup was helpful and timely as parkland and other public areas have seen more use in this pandemic year as people stayed at home or close to home.
"The increased emphasis on being outdoors and lack of alternative recreation opportunities has filled our parks and trails and public spaces with people," it was noted. "And those people have all too often left reminders of their presence."
A non-trash related component of the cleanup would be attended to this time around. Removal of invasive and nuisance plants from around the covered bridge across Limestone Run was put on the agenda so that native riparian species may take hold.
Bucknell University Professor Chris Martine and students will help to identify and tag plants during the process according to the LN website (lewisburgneighborhoods.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.