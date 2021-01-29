MILTON — A 1,500-square foot space which was once used as a garage and storage area has been transformed into a room which is now the center of the Milton YMCA’s efforts to feed hundreds of children each day.
Branch Executive Director Ron Marshall said prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Milton YMCA was doing its best to provide nutritious meals to community members.
In 2019, he said approximately 950 children received meals through the YMCA’s year-round program and its Summer Food Service Program.
Since the onset of the pandemic, he said more than 1,850 children have been served more than 140,000 meals and snacks through the organization’s food programs.
Given the increased need in the area, both Marshall and Assistant Director of Daycare and Food Service Manager Maddie Masevicius said the YMCA found itself to be in need of an enhanced area to prepare the meals from.
Marshall credits three staff members — Adam Kocher, Joe Barns and Logan Snyder — with renovating a garage area and storage space into a food preparation room.
Kocher, the Milton YMCA’s assistant property manager, said the renovations were extensive. The work started in September and was recently completed.
The work included installing walls, a ceiling, electricity, plumbing and flooring to transform the space into a food-service area.
“We renovated an old storage area into a food prep room,” Masevicius said. “Eventually, it’s going to be a kitchen. The whole idea is to transform this room into a conventional kitchen.”
While cold meals are currently served, Masevicius said eventually warm meals will be able to be served from the space as well.
In addition to providing daily meals to children enrolled in the Milton YMCA’s child care programs, Masevicius said the organization has been providing 235 weekly meals to families in the Shikellamy School District.
Those meals, Marshall said, go to students who are enrolled in virtual learning and cannot get to the school to pick up their lunches.
Beginning Feb. 10, Masevicius said the Milton YMCA will have meals available for pickup from 2 to 3:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
She said the meals will be free for children age 18 and under.
Masevicius also touched on the continued growth of the Summer Food Service Program.
In a typical year, she said the Milton YMCA drops off about 350 meals each day at various locations in the community where children spend time each summer.
At the height of the pandemic, Masevicius said the program provided 550 meals per day during the summer of 2020.
“Children facing food insecurity often do worse in school and this problem negatively affects their ability to concentrate and achieve good grades,” Marshall said. “The staff at the Milton YMCA will work hard to help eliminate this problem and allow for children to receive a meal and snack.
“We must keep in mind that a ch ild’s chance for a bright tomorrow starts with enough food to eat today,” he continued. “We continue to explore avenues to enhance our food programs and make sure a child can start and finish their day with a healthy meal.”
Marshall also praised the work of YMCA staff.
“I would like to personally thank Adam, Joe and Logan for all the hours they worked to complete the renovation of the food prep room,” he said. “I am extremely satisfied with the end result and looking forward to the opportunity when the room can be used all year around for our food programs.
“This room, with some future purchases, will allow us to enhance our food programs and give us the flexibility and opportunity to do more for the community throughout the year.”
He said the renovations were funded by various grants and donations.
Masevicius noted the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provided the YMCA with three walk-in coolers for the food prep room.
“I would also like to thank all the individuals, businesses, foundations and members who made a donation towards the food prep room project,” Marshall said. “Without the generous donations, this project wouldn’t have become a reality.”
Masevicius and Marshall both said the meals from the YMCA are provided free to those who receive them.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to feed so many kids and be able to meet so many needs, especially during a pandemic,” Masevicius said. “Our program is free, it’s not based on income.”
Marshall said donations to support the food service program are welcome. Checks can be sent to the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave., Milton, PA 17847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.