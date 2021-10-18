State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Reno L. Gregory, 68, of Richfield, was traveling east when it went off the roadway and struck a tree at 5:13 a.m. Oct. 14 along Heister Valley Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Gregory was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Lewistown, with an unspecified injury.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An Easton woman was cited after she allegedly attempted to pass a vehicle in the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru line and sideswiped a parked vehicle.
The incident was reported at 9:01 a.m. Oct. 14 at the restaurant in Monroe Township, Snyder County. McKayla E. Blazure, 19, was traveling in a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle which allegedly struck a legally parked 2020 Kia Telluride, then fled the scene. Blazure will be cited with accidents and accident reports.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Mill Hall woman was arrested for allegedly harassing a Middleburg man by phone.
The incident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 12 along Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Christy Fravel, 53, was charged, police noted.
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Connecticut woman was arrested after she allegedly forced her way into a residence and attempted steal items from inside.
The alleged incident occurred between 9:46 and 10:42 a.m. Oct. 14 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Crystal Fox, 45, of Middletown, Conn., was arrested after she was found in possession of a pair of shoes from the residence. Fox allegedly broke into the house after shattering a glass door with a shovel. Fox was allegedly found in possession of controlled substances.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed the personal information of a 42-year-old Middleburg woman and switched direct deposit banking information, troopers reported.
The incident was reported at 2:01 p.m. Oct. 12 along Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported identity theft at 6:41 p.m. Sept. 20 along Gregg Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
The victim was reportedly a 56-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 35-year-old Port Trevorton woman to make a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The alleged incident was reported at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 63-year-old Port Trevorton woman to make a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 6 along South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 44-year-old Beaver Springs man was used in an attempted unemployment fraud, police reported.
The incident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Oct. 14 along Woodling Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 57-year-old Middleburg man was used in an attempted unemployment fraud, police reported.
The incident was reported at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 16 along Chestnut Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone stole political signs belonging to Brian Kerstetter, 47, of Lewisburg, police reported.
The theft was reported at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 14 along Martin Brothers Road and Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident at 2:02 p.m. Oct. 14 along McKees Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Anthony Munn, 54, of Port Trevorton, was reportedly arrested.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove was arrested after she allegedly used a piece of wood to break the windshield of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix belonging to a Selinsgrove man and woman.
Cind Estrada Concepcion, 46, was arrested following the alleged incident at 9 p.m. Oct. 3 along Pennsylvania Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Mississippi man was allegedly the victim of criminal mischief at 3:19 p.m. Oct. 4 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Kia Optima was involved.
Found bicycle
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Granit Peak Roadmaster 26-inch bicycle was found at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 12 along West 11th Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 39-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested after her vehicle was stopped for alleged violations at 12:21 a.m. Oct. 15 along Campbell and West Fourth streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:11 a.m. Oct. 15 along Northway Road at Homewood Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Karen L. Patterson, 70, of Williamsport, attempted a right turn in a 2015 Subaru Forester when it struck the front passenger bumper of a northbound 2020 Lincoln-Continental Corsair driven by Jennifer M. Frye, 66, of Montoursville, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and Patterson sustained what police said was a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle hydroplaned, fishtailed and crashed into a guide rail at 11:47 a.m. Oct. 16 along I-180 eastbound, west of exit 13A, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox crashed. The driver, who was not named, was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — NO one was injured when a vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck a speed limit.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by an unnamed person was traveling east in a right curve when it went out of control and veered off the south side of the roadway. The driver was cited with driving on roadways laned with traffic, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 9:05 p.m. Oct. 12 along Four Mile Drive, east of Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Jason K. Young, 36, of South Williamsport, was traveling east in a 2013 Ford ambulance when the vehicle struck a deer. Young and his passenger were belted.
Hit and run
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle towing a trailer struck mailboxes and a fence, then fled the scene after its trailer came disconnected.
The crash occurred at 1 a.m. Oct. 5 along Daughter’s Run Road, north of Kiess Hill Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County. The trailer came to rest in a field off the west side of the roadway.
Assault
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported assault at 1:14 a.m. Oct. 15 in Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 46-year-old Linden man and 47-year-old Jersey Shore woman were arrested and moderate injuries were reported, according to police.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was arrested for allegedly threatening a co-worker.
The incident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 14 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Robert Pellacore, 32, allegedly pulled a pocket knife, threatened to cut the throat of an 18-year-old Williamsport man, then fled the scene and said he’d be back.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a reported issue with two Williamsport teens engaged in an altercation after school.
The alleged incident occurred at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 along Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of motor vehicle
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Montoursville man was arrested for stealing a 2007 Bashan motorcycle belonging to a Montoursville man and woman.
The alleged incident occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a cell phone from a 24-year-old Montgomery woman.
The incident was reported at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 along Sherwood Drive, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An investigation into alleged access device fraud has been launched.
A 34-year-old Northumberland woman reported $1,556.05 in charges to a debit card at 1:46 p.m. Sept. 9 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating allegations of a possible scam.
A 47-year-old Williamsport man reported the incident at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 3 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly threw multiple eggs into a mailbox belonging to a 52-year-old Hughesville woman, police reported.
The incident occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Oct. 3 and 3 p.m. Oct. 13 along Horn Hill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
