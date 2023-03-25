Kennywood to celebrate 125 years with new ride, other amenities

WEST MIFFLIN — When it opens next month, Kennywood will celebrate 125 years with some new looks.
In its quasquicentennial year, the West Mifflin amusement park will debut Spinvasion, the first ride of its kind in the U.S., Kennywood officials said during a media tour Wednesday.
“Spinvasion and other new experiences will wow our guests like never before,” Kennywood general manager Rick Spicuzza said in a statement.
The ride is scheduled to debut Memorial Day weekend.
It’s described as “an electrifying combination of speed and gravity, along with its unique single-rider experience.” The ride is expected to arrive soon from Italy. It will feature 24 riders at one time who will be airborne in a wave-like pattern with seats swinging out for multiple cycles. Riders must be 48 inches tall.
“Kennywood continues to elevate the guest experience with even more thrills and excitement, in what is sure to be the biggest and best season yet,” Spicuzza said.
The ride will be in the alien-themed Area 412, a space that will feature the “Gift Ship” gift shop, offering “out-of-this-world” souvenirs and an extraterrestrial vibe.
Cosmic Chaos has been painted neon green and will have the detail of chartreuse aliens.
The SwingShot ride that catapults riders more than 90 feet into the air will have a new look.
Pizza Warehouse is also getting an upgrade. Guests will be able to order via an app, which is coming this summer. The Golden Nugget ice cream stand is being revitalized with a turquoise and Kennywood yellow exterior.
Other new additions include 1898 Coffee, which will feature an array of coffee flavors, including Kennywood’s own blend.
Pagoda, one of Kennywood’s restaurants, has undergone a façade enhancement. One side will be called Fire-Breathing Sausage and the other side Blizzard-Blast Creamery.
Beginning opening weekend, on April 22, the park will host 125th-anniversary celebrations every Saturday and Sunday through May 21.
It will honor decades of the preceding 125 years with displays, nostalgic food and drink, and entertainment and photo opportunities.
“Generations of families have visited Kennywood park over the past 125 years,” said Tasha Pokrzywa, Kennywood’s communications manager. “To be in a community that long is such an honor. We have the most passionate fan base, so we want to give them even more fun to enjoy this season.”
Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival has been expanded and will run on weekends in June and July. Celebrate America will be back for July 4th weekend.
The annual Fall Fantasy Parades, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights will return.
Safety measures put in place last year will also be used this year, including increased police presence.
“Pittsburgh is Kennywood and Kennywood is Pittsburgh,” said Gene Petriello, regional director, marketing and sales for Kennywood and its sister parks Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone. “It’s about tradition. It’s about great-grandparents and grandparents and parents and children all experiencing the park. It’s about memories and history. We want to preserve that history while adding modern updates.”
This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.
