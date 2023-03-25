Kennywood to celebrate 125 years with new ride, other amenities

Spinvasion, a new ride at Kennywood, is scheduled to debut Memorial Day weekend.

 BY JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP

WEST MIFFLIN — When it opens next month, Kennywood will celebrate 125 years with some new looks.

In its quasquicentennial year, the West Mifflin amusement park will debut Spinvasion, the first ride of its kind in the U.S., Kennywood officials said during a media tour Wednesday.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

