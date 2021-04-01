MILTON — Pete Bergen vividly recalls sitting in the grandstands of the Milton Area School District's Alumni Field in 1948, watching the first football game played at the facility.
"I was 7," Bergen said, adding that his brother played in the game.
On Thursday, Bergen was among a group — which included school district administrators, board members and students — to pick up shovels and toss dirt from the facility into the air, officially marking the beginning of a $14.1 million project to fully renovate the athletic stadium and build a 18,495-square-foot wellness facility at the complex.
"I've been involved with this school district for 45 years," said Bergen, president of the Milton Athletic Booster Club. "This is one of the most exciting days I've experienced over the years.
"I'm panther proud."
One week ago, Bergen noted that demolition of the field's bleachers and concession stand took place in preparation for the project. He has been at the school watching the work progress.
"When we were here for the first game, the concession stand was in the parking lot," Bergen said.
He helped to build the concession stand which was demolished.
"It was heartbreaking when that boom went through the concession stand," Bergen said. "One swing took it all away."
Both he and board Vice President Kevin Fry said they're excited to see the new concession stand when it's built.
Like Bergen, Fry has been involved with the district, and the Booster Club, for years.
Given that he's spent hours make French fries in the concession stand, Fry said it was a bit difficult to watch the old stand be knocked down.
"I've been doing the fries for 32 years," Fry said. "It's all for the kids."
Fry said the renovations to the athletic complex nearly occurred as part of a renovation project 20 years ago. However, the athletic renovations were removed from that project due to budgetary concerns.
"This is something the school district needs tremendously," Fry said, of the renovation and construction project.
Four current high school students — Jaydon Cottage, Timothy Marvin, Ashley Shamblen and Leah Walter — took part in the formal groundbreaking ceremony. Each spoke of their support for the project.
"Student athletes are excited about the project," Walter said. "We are super excited to get on the field and start playing."
Shamblen said the facility will be beneficial to the community at large.
"This is going to be a really great opportunity for the community to get involved," she said. "It will benefit everyone."
Athletic Director Rod Harris spoke of the many benefits of the stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track.
"We will be able to provide the opportunity for our student athletes to play on a turf field," Harris said. "We will be apples to apples with all of the other school districts around us."
As part of his remarks, Harris also displayed a special shovel crafted by Girton Manufacturing and donated to the district for use in the ceremony. The shovel, with its scoop portion in the shape of a graduation cap, will be displayed at the new field when it's finished.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan previously said the stadium is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season. The wellness facility will be completed at a later time.
In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony, Fry and board member Brett Hosterman said Thursday also marked the public launch of the school district's $1 million capital campaign.
Hosterman said the campaign has been in the silent phase.
"We've reached half of our goal of $1 million," Hosterman said, adding that those involved with the campaign are banking on the community at large pushing the effort across the finish line.
Hosterman said funds raised through the campaign will benefit four areas: Athletics, the arts, Career and Technical Education, and hunger and nutrition.
"We're excited we have the 100% open support of our board of directors," Hosterman said, noting that each member is contributing to the campaign.
As part of the campaign, Fry said Milton Savings Bank is sponsoring a new scoreboard for the athletic field. Pinpoint Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the wellness center.
Hosterman said additional details regarding the campaign's major supporters, and ways in which the community can become involved, will be announced in the coming days.
For more information on the capital campaign, visit www.miltonsd.org/legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.