WILLIAMSPORT — A 45-year-old Danville man convicted on charges related to the distribution of "a large quanitiy of methamphetamine through UPS in Union County has been sentenced to 210 months in jail.
James Edward King III was sentenced Nov. 29 by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.
King was convicted July 21 on conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
According to a release issued by the Department of Justice, King's co-conspirator Christopher Lee Brown, 42, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea in the case June 16. He is awaiting sentencing.
The case was prosecuted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Pennsylvania state Police.
